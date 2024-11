A late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia.

The California-based company's lead candidate is LNZ100, a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. In March 2024, LENZ completed the Phase III CLARITY trials of LNZ100, with an NDA submission being planned for mid-2024.