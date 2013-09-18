Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A biopharma company developing products for the treatment of human disease, including immunology, metabolism, cardiology and ophthalmology.

It is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for people with serious, chronic conditions. Using a patient-driven approach, they are working to discover and develop innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease and improve patient lives.

Using its Genome5000 program, Lexicon scientists have spent more than a decade studying the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes to pinpoint the key targets for drug development. This systematic, targeted approach has led them to identify more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a wide range of diseases. These precise targets serve as a roadmap for the development of pioneering medicines that have the potential to improve the standard of care for patients.

Lexicon has previously advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Lexicon Pharmaceuticals News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 1
3 November 2024
FDA panel vote leaves Lexicon’s Zynquista hopes hanging by a thread
1 November 2024
Lexicon pens licensing deal with Viatris for sotagliflozin
18 October 2024
Lexicon's sotagliflozin shows promise in glucose control
12 September 2024
More Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze