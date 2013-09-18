Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

It is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for people with serious, chronic conditions. Using a patient-driven approach, they are working to discover and develop innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease and improve patient lives.

Using its Genome5000 program, Lexicon scientists have spent more than a decade studying the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes to pinpoint the key targets for drug development. This systematic, targeted approach has led them to identify more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a wide range of diseases. These precise targets serve as a roadmap for the development of pioneering medicines that have the potential to improve the standard of care for patients.

Lexicon has previously advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications