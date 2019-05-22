Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

life_arc_logo

LifeArc

The UK-based medical research charity focused on improving the lives of patients.

LifeArc is a self-funded medical research charity.

Its mission is to advance translation of early science into health care treatments or diagnostics that can be taken through to full development and made available to patients.

LifeArc has extensive experience commercializing academic research having helped launch 12 drugs including the blockbuster immuno-oncology drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The charity has negotiated more than 400 commercial licences with global pharma and biotech companies.

Its model is built on collaboration and partnerships with a broad range of groups including medical research charities, research organisations, industry and academic scientists.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest LifeArc News

LifeArc identifies rare diseases as latest target
6 July 2023
LifeArc and PrecisionLife target ALS
17 May 2023
Arcutis to acquire UK biotech Ducentis Bio
8 September 2022
New £30 million translational partnership on treatments for dementia
16 June 2022
More LifeArc news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze