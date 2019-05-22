The UK-based medical research charity focused on improving the lives of patients.

LifeArc is a self-funded medical research charity.

Its mission is to advance translation of early science into health care treatments or diagnostics that can be taken through to full development and made available to patients.

LifeArc has extensive experience commercializing academic research having helped launch 12 drugs including the blockbuster immuno-oncology drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The charity has negotiated more than 400 commercial licences with global pharma and biotech companies.

Its model is built on collaboration and partnerships with a broad range of groups including medical research charities, research organisations, industry and academic scientists.