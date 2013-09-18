Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ligand

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

US drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and acquires assets it believes will generate royalty revenues and, under its lean corporate cost structure, produce sustainable profitability.

Ligand has a diverse asset portfolio addressing the unmet medical needs of patients for a broad spectrum of diseases including thrombocytopenia, multiple myeloma, diabetes, hepatitis, muscle wasting, dyslipidemia, anemia and osteoporosis.

Ligand's Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand has established multiple alliances with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Pfizer, Baxter International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lundbeck, Eli Lilly and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ligand Pharmaceuticals News

FDA approves Merck’s pneumococcal vaccine Capvaxive
18 June 2024
Royalty deals on the rise as Ligand takes stake in Agenus' success
9 May 2024
Travere gains FDA approval for Filspari in primary IgAN
20 February 2023
Spin-outs and demergers - generating shareholder value?
19 September 2022
More Ligand Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze