US drug discovery start-up Lodo Therapeutics is focused on deriving unique, natural products from the microbial DNA found in soil.

The company believes that the potential cures for a number of deadly and debilitating diseases literally lie within information encoded in bacterial genomes.

Lodo has a host of big pharma backers and in May, 2018, signed a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche, that could be worth nearly $1 billion.