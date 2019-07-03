Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

lokon-pharma-logo-medium

Lokon Pharma

A Swedish biotech company developing therapies in immuno-oncology.

The company owns the LOAd platform of oncolytic adenoviruses genetically engineered to express immunostimulatory genes in the tumor and its stroma.

Its lead candidate, LOAd703 (delolimogene mupadenorepvec), is the first clinical candidate from the platform, expressing TMZ-CD40L and 4-1BBL, two potent stimulators of dendritic cells as well as T- and NK cell responses.

In July 2019, the company announced a collaboration with Roche on developing therapies for two cancer indications.

Currently, two trials are ongoing, evaluating LOAd703 in pancreatic cancer in the USA (LOKON001), and pancreatic, biliary, colorectal, and ovarian cancer (LOKON002) in Europe.

LOKON003, evaluating melanoma, will be initiated in 2019.

Lokon Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiariy of nxt2b, a venture capital company in Sweden, that is focusing on growth equity investments in healthcare, medical devices and specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Lokon Pharma News

Oncolytic virus research alive and well in Sweden
28 August 2020
Lokon and Roche to study I-O combination
3 July 2019
More Lokon Pharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze