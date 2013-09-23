Lombard Medical Tecnologies

UK-based Lombard Medical Technologies is a medical device company focused on device solutions for the $1.2 billion per annum abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair market.

UK-based Lombard Medical Technologies (AIM: LMT) is a medical device company focused on device solutions for the $1.2 billion per annum abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair market.

AAAs are a balloon-like enlargement of the aorta which, if left untreated, may rupture and cause death. Approximately 4.5 million people are living with AAAs in the developed world and each year 600,000 new cases are diagnosed.

The market for endovascular stent grafts for this application is expected to grow to $1.6 billion by 2015. The company's lead product, Aorfix, is an endovascular stent graft which has been specifically designed to solve the problems that exist in treating complex tortuous anatomy which is often present in advanced AAA disease.

It addresses previously unmet clinical need for a conformable and flexible graft in the rapidly growing global AAA market. Approximately 3,000 patients worldwide have been treated with Aorfix.

Aorfix is currently being commercialized in the EU, and has been approved by the FDA in the USA, the first AAA stent graft not of US origin to gain FDA approval. The company intends to launch AorfixTM with AorflexTM in the USA in 2013. The company is headquartered in Oxfordshire, with operations in Ayrshire and Phoenix, USA.