Lorem Vascular is a new leader in cardiovascular care with world-class regenerative medicine therapy.

Lorem Vascular is a new leader in cardiovascular care with world-class regenerative medicine therapy. The company is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Melbourne. Lorem Vascular is committed to transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease by providing access to innovative medical technology to facilitate regenerative medicine, hospital and physician training and continuing medical education. The company offers a cutting-edge regenerative medicine platform for treating conditions such as peripheral vascular disease, acute myocardial infarction and chronic heart disease.

Partnership with Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX)

In November 2013 Lorem Vascular agreed to pay $531 million for a 30-year exclusive license to commercialize Cytori Cell Therapy, developed by Cytori Therapeutics (USA), for the cardiovascular, renal, and diabetes markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, as well as initial purchase and equity commitments. Cytori Cell Therapy is based on the company’s Celution System, a device that allows patients to access their own adipose-derived regenerative cells at the point of care for a range of injuries and conditions.

Cytori licenses Asia-Pacific cardiovascular, renal and diabetes markets to Lorem Vascular for up to $531 million
5 November 2013
