Luc Therapeutics – formerly Mnemosyne Pharmaceuticals – is a US biotech company dedicated to discovering and developing medicines for patients living with serious psychiatric diseases.

The company combines deep expertise in the pharmacology of NMDA receptors – critical modulators of the brain’s plasticity – and small molecule drug discovery leadership with recently discovered, yet validated, translational biomarkers.

Luc believes this approach will more effectively and efficiently create new medicines for patients underserved by those available today.