Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin (BSE: 500257) is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company producing and developing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and APIs globally.

The company is a significant player in the cardiovascular, diabetes, asthma, pediatric, CNS, GI, anti-infective and NSAID space and holds global leadership positions in the anti-TB and cephalosporin segment.

Its lead product is Suprax, an important anti-infective product in pediatric and other physician practices within the USA. Suprax is now available in tablets and suspension formulations.

Lupin is the fifth largest and fastest growing top five generics player in the US and the third largest Indian pharmaceutical company by sales. It entered the US generic pharmaceutical market in 2003 with the ANDA approval for Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets. Since then it has received more than 75 FDA approvals and have become one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the USA. The company is also the fastest growing top 10 generic pharmaceutical players in Japan and South Africa.

India cashes in on valsartan, while Novartis faces headwinds
8 August 2024
MHRA approves first generic of HIV drug raltegravir
20 July 2024
US crackdown on Chinese biotech opens opportunities for Indian companies
18 June 2024
New drugs shake up India's diabetes market
15 January 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


