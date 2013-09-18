Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin (BSE: 500257) is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company producing and developing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and APIs globally.

The company is a significant player in the cardiovascular, diabetes, asthma, pediatric, CNS, GI, anti-infective and NSAID space and holds global leadership positions in the anti-TB and cephalosporin segment.

Its lead product is Suprax, an important anti-infective product in pediatric and other physician practices within the USA. Suprax is now available in tablets and suspension formulations.

Lupin is the fifth largest and fastest growing top five generics player in the US and the third largest Indian pharmaceutical company by sales. It entered the US generic pharmaceutical market in 2003 with the ANDA approval for Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets. Since then it has received more than 75 FDA approvals and have become one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the USA. The company is also the fastest growing top 10 generic pharmaceutical players in Japan and South Africa.