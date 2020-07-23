Sunday 24 November 2024

"MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases."

"Committed to treating a range of cancers and Graft-versus-Host-Disease, a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in acute myeloid leukemia patients."

"Supporting the further expansion of our pipeline into improving outcomes of immunotherapy in solid tumors, we have built a powerful discovery and analysis platform, GutPrint®, to evaluate drug candidates, determine novel disease targets and identify biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions."

"Our biotherapeutics are produced under the strictest cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity and functionality of the microbiome. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to spearhead the integration of microbiome treatment into clinical practice."

Latest MaaT Pharma News

MaaT Pharma names Gianfranco Pittari CMO
25 June 2024
MaaT Pharma releases positive 18-month data for MaaT013
15 April 2024
MaaT Pharma gearing up for potential launch with Jonathan Chriqui appointment
22 March 2024
More progress for novel microbiome approach to treating cancer
26 October 2023
