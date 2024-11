MabVax is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of vaccine and antibody-based products to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.

The US-based company has discovered a pipeline of human monoclonal antibody products based on the protective immune responses generated by patients who have been immunized against targeted cancers with its proprietary vaccines.

It also has the exclusive license to the therapeutic vaccines from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a treatment and research institution in New York City.