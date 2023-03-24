Sunday 24 November 2024

macomics-company

Macomics

A Scottish biotechnology company focussed on immuno-oncology.

The drug discovery company is exploiting the potential of macrophage-based approaches to develop novel precision medicines to target disease specific macrophage biology. Macomics’ ENIGMAC macrophage drug discovery platform integrates large volume human data sets, custom cell models, and proprietary human macrophage genome editing capability to discover novel targets and unlock disease specific target biology.

In March 2023, Macomics announced a worldwide drug discovery collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical to develop new immuno-oncology antibody drugs against a novel macrophage target of interest in cancer.

Latest Macomics News

Macomics names chief business officer
10 June 2024
Macomics and Ono Pharmaceutical link up on cancer targets
23 March 2023
