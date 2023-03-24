The drug discovery company is exploiting the potential of macrophage-based approaches to develop novel precision medicines to target disease specific macrophage biology. Macomics’ ENIGMAC macrophage drug discovery platform integrates large volume human data sets, custom cell models, and proprietary human macrophage genome editing capability to discover novel targets and unlock disease specific target biology.

In March 2023, Macomics announced a worldwide drug discovery collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical to develop new immuno-oncology antibody drugs against a novel macrophage target of interest in cancer.