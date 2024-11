A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the power of stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases.

In December 2022, the US company halted dosing in one of the groups taking part in a Phase I/II study its cancer candidate MGTA-117, which is Magenta’s most advanced targeted conditioning product candidate designed to deplete target cells prior to a patient undergoing stem cell transplant or receiving an ex vivo gene therapy product.