MagForce AG is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine in oncology and the first company worldwide to receive European approval for a medical product using nanoparticles.

MagForce AG is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine in oncology and the first company worldwide to receive European approval for a medical product using nanoparticles.

The company's proprietary NanoTherm therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm therapy is a new approach for the local treatment of solid tumors. The principle of the method is the direct introduction of magnetic nanoparticles into a tumor and their subsequent heating in an alternating magnetic field. The water soluble nanoparticles are extremely small (approximately 15 nanometers in diameter), and contain an iron oxide core with an aminosaline coating. The particles are activated by a magnetic field that changes its polarity 100,000 times per second, and heat is produced.

Depending on the duration of treatment and the achieved intratumoral temperatures, the tumor cells are either directly destroyed (thermal ablation) or sensitized for concomitant chemo or radiotherapy (hyperthermia). With this new procedure, it is possible to combat the tumor from the inside out, thereby sparing surrounding health tissue. The nanoparticles remain in place at the treatment area, allowing for repeated treatments and the integration of multimodal therapy concepts. NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors.