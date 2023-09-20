Magnet Biomedicine

A US biotech company advancing molecular glue discovery with rational selection and design.

The company’s TrueGlue discovery platform applies advancements in human biology and proteomics to identify fit-for-purpose glues that maximize therapeutic impact and offer prominent benefits such as improving selectivity, inducing biological synergy on defined targets, and addressing historically undruggable proteins.

Magnet is harnessing the vast untapped potential of TrueGlues to tackle multiple disease areas and biological mechanisms, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and immune disorders.

In September 2023, Magent announced a $50 million Series A round, with the company targeting a broader use for the compounds, outside of their known applications in protein degradation.