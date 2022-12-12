Sunday 24 November 2024

Mammoth Biosciences

A biotechnology company building the next generation of CRISPR products with a mission to cure and detect diseases.

Mammoth aims to develop one-time treatments through best-in-class in vivo and ex vivo therapies and to democratize disease detection with on-demand diagnostics. By leveraging its internal research and development and exclusive licensing to Cas12, Cas13, Cas14, and Casɸ enzymes, Mammoth can provide enhanced diagnostics and genome editing for life science research, healthcare, agriculture, biodefense, and more.

In October 2021, the American company entered into a partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies for two genetic diseases using Mammoth’s next-generation CRISPR systems.

Latest Mammoth Biosciences News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 26, 2024
28 April 2024
Mammoth Bio inks Crispr-based collaboration with Regeneron
25 April 2024
Mammoth Bio hires CBO and GC, adapting 'big pharma' playbook
8 December 2022
Bayer underlines innovation focus in showcase event
2 April 2022
