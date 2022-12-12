Mammoth Biosciences

A biotechnology company building the next generation of CRISPR products with a mission to cure and detect diseases.

Mammoth aims to develop one-time treatments through best-in-class in vivo and ex vivo therapies and to democratize disease detection with on-demand diagnostics. By leveraging its internal research and development and exclusive licensing to Cas12, Cas13, Cas14, and Casɸ enzymes, Mammoth can provide enhanced diagnostics and genome editing for life science research, healthcare, agriculture, biodefense, and more.

In October 2021, the American company entered into a partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies for two genetic diseases using Mammoth’s next-generation CRISPR systems.