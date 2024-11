Marathon Pharmaceuticals is a US biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for rare diseases, with a focus on patients who currently have no treatment options.

The company’s pipeline of new medicines includes treatments for rare neurological and movement disorders, and it received a major boost in February 2017 when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug Emflaza (deflazacort).

Other compounds in its pipeline are anticipated to gain FDA approval in the next six years, the company believes.