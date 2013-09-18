Sunday 24 November 2024

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders.

Its lead candidate, ganaxolone, is a drug designed to exhibit antiepileptic, anxiolytic, antidepressant, and sedative activity by virtue of its GABAA receptor modulating properties.

Ganaxolone is being developed in intravenous and oral formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings where there is a mechanistic rationale for ganaxolone to provide a benefit.

In September 2020, the company announced positive Phase III results in children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare, genetic epilepsy with refractory seizures.

Marinus stock leapt 70% in after-hours trading following this news. The firm said it would submit to the US regulator for approval in this indication in mid-2021, with a European submission to follow soon after.

Hit and a miss for Marinus in severe seizure trial
18 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 19, 2024
21 April 2024
Marinus Pharma decimated on ganaxolone trial miss
16 April 2024
Ztalmy approved by EC for seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency
31 July 2023
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


