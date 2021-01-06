Sunday 24 November 2024

Marius Pharmaceuticals

A specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on treating conditions that are primarily associated with testosterone deficiency.

The US company's mission is to improve the functional lives of patients and reduce the risks of the downstream effects of endocrine imbalance by ensuring appropriate level of testosterone.

In January 2021, Marius submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of Kyzatrex, its oral testosterone undecanoate soft gelatin capsule for the treatment of primary and secondary hypogonadism in men.

Marius also intends to file a marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency in the first half of 2022.

Marius submits Kyzatrex NDA
5 January 2021
BRIEF—Marius Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval of Kyzatrex
3 August 2022
