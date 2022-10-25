Matinas BioPharma

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

The USA-based company is developing its own internal portfolio of products as well as partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop novel formulations.

Clinical data has demonstrated that this novel technology can provide solutions to many of the challenges in achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery, for both small molecules and larger molecules. The LNC technology has the potential to become a preferred next-generation intracellular drug delivery vehicle with distinct advantages over both lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors.

In October 2022, the company announced positive interim data from Cohort 4, the fourth and final cohort of the Phase II EnACT trial evaluating MAT2203, an oral LNC formulation of amphotericin B, for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis.