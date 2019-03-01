Maze Therapeutics

Maze applies variant functionalization in tandem with advanced data science methods and a robust suite of research and development capabilities to advance a pipeline of novel precision medicines.
The American company has developed the Maze Compass Platform, a proprietary, purpose-built platform to understand and integrate the critical step of variant functionalization into each stage of drug development. Utilizing the Maze Compass Platform, Maze is building a broad portfolio of wholly owned and partnered programs.
