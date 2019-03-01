Maze Therapeutics

A biotech company focused on translating genetic insights to inform new therapies for common diseases such as chronic kidney disease.

Maze applies variant functionalization in tandem with advanced data science methods and a robust suite of research and development capabilities to advance a pipeline of novel precision medicines.

The American company has developed the Maze Compass Platform, a proprietary, purpose-built platform to understand and integrate the critical step of variant functionalization into each stage of drug development. Utilizing the Maze Compass Platform, Maze is building a broad portfolio of wholly owned and partnered programs.