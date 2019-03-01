Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

mazetherapeutic_company

Maze Therapeutics

A biotech company focused on translating genetic insights to inform new therapies for common diseases such as chronic kidney disease.

Maze applies variant functionalization in tandem with advanced data science methods and a robust suite of research and development capabilities to advance a pipeline of novel precision medicines.

The American company has developed the Maze Compass Platform, a proprietary, purpose-built platform to understand and integrate the critical step of variant functionalization into each stage of drug development. Utilizing the Maze Compass Platform, Maze is building a broad portfolio of wholly owned and partnered programs.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Maze Therapeutics News

Maze Therapeutics finds new partner for Pompe disease candidate
11 May 2024
FTC challenges Sanofi's proposed license deal with Maze Therapeutics
12 December 2023
Sanofi strengthens in Pompe disease with Maze tie-up
2 May 2023
Harold Bernstein exits BioMarin and enters Maze
14 October 2022
More Maze Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze