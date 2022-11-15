MBX Biosciences

PEPs are designed to overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics to deliver superior pharmacologic properties.

The USA-based company’s lead product candidate is MBX 2109. It is an investigational long-acting parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug in development as a PTH replacement therapy for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. In July 2022, MBX 2109 received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

In November 2022, the company announced the closing of a Series B financing totalling $115 million.