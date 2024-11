US-based Medgenics is focused on fulfiling the promise of genomic medicine for rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.

The company pursues this mission through its own internal research and development and ongoing sponsored research and licensing agreements with a pediatric academic medical center.

In June 2016, Medgenics entered into a collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin for the development and commercialization of the Japanese company's first-in-class biologic for severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease.