Mediar Therapeutics

A biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of first-in-class therapies that halt and even reverse the course of fibrosis.

The company is focused on targeting fibrotic mediators that drive disease progression and potentially avoid the limitations of current approaches. Its portfolio comprises three novel targets that are readily detectible in blood and correlate to disease severity.

The $85 million series A financing, which was raised in March 2023, will support advancement of these antibody treatments, with two programs advancing into human studies in 2024.

Mediar raises $105 million to target fibrotic mediators
16 March 2023
