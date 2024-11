A German biotechnology company developing cellular therapies to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development

Medigene’s T-cell-focused immunotherapies have the potential to treat a wide range of cancers in various stages, the company claims.

Its strategy is to advance its proprietary clinical development programs, beginning with the field of hematological malignancies, and to offer further development options, including solid tumors, to selected partners.