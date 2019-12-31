Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

medincell_company

MedinCell

A French pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops innovative long-acting injectable medicines in many therapeutic areas.

The company's patented BEPO technology enables regular delivery of drugs at the optimal therapeutic dose for days, weeks or months. The technology forms a deposit of polymers a few millimetres under the skin for a systemic action or locally for a targeted action. This allows the BEPO technology to be used for multiple indications, which MedinCell uses across its pipeline.

In November 2022, MedinCell received an additional US $4 million payment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This followed $11.8 million already received as part of the two successive grants for a total of up to $22.5 million from the foundation to finance the development of the program up to phase I completion.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MedinCell News

Teva shares soar on olanzapine efficacy in schizophrenia
9 May 2024
Medincell to earn up to $1.9 billion in AbbVie tie-up
16 April 2024
New data for long-acting version of standard schizophrenia med
15 May 2023
US approval for MedinCell and Teva's Uzedy
2 May 2023
More MedinCell news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze