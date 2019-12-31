The company's patented BEPO technology enables regular delivery of drugs at the optimal therapeutic dose for days, weeks or months. The technology forms a deposit of polymers a few millimetres under the skin for a systemic action or locally for a targeted action. This allows the BEPO technology to be used for multiple indications, which MedinCell uses across its pipeline.

In November 2022, MedinCell received an additional US $4 million payment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This followed $11.8 million already received as part of the two successive grants for a total of up to $22.5 million from the foundation to finance the development of the program up to phase I completion.