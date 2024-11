A clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing potentially curative treatments for patients living with diseases of the eye, salivary gland and central nervous system.

The company currently runs four clinical programs, including three in ocular indications and one in a salivary gland condition. Despite the initial focus on diseases of the eye, salivary gland and central nervous system, the company intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of diseases.

MeiraGTx is headquartered in New York and London.