Memo Therapeutics

A Swiss biotech company focussed on antibody discovery and development.

The company’s antibody discovery platform uses microfluidic single-cell molecular cloning and screening technologies to enable antibody repertoire mining and antibody discovery. Memo's current pipeline features programs in infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

In November 2022, Memo signed a drug discovery agreement for drugs in the immuno-oncology field with Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical.

Under the deal, Memo will leverage its microfluidic single-cell molecular cloning and screening technologies to discover antibodies for immuno-oncology targets, while Ono will gain intellectual property rights and worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic drug candidates with the developed antibodies.

Latest Memo Therapeutics News

Frits van Alphen gets Memo CDO job
4 November 2024
Ono inks I-O research collaboration with Memo Therapeutics
1 November 2022
More Memo Therapeutics news >


