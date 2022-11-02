Memo Therapeutics

The company’s antibody discovery platform uses microfluidic single-cell molecular cloning and screening technologies to enable antibody repertoire mining and antibody discovery. Memo's current pipeline features programs in infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

In November 2022, Memo signed a drug discovery agreement for drugs in the immuno-oncology field with Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical.

Under the deal, Memo will leverage its microfluidic single-cell molecular cloning and screening technologies to discover antibodies for immuno-oncology targets, while Ono will gain intellectual property rights and worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic drug candidates with the developed antibodies.