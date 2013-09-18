Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

mesoblast_company

Mesoblast

Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) is developing biotherapeutics based on its proprietary cell-based technologies.

Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) is developing biotherapeutics based on its proprietary cell-based technologies.

Cell-based core technologies include its Mesenchymal Precursor Cell (MPC) technology platform, used to develop products derived from bone marrow and adipose tissue sources, its Dental Pulp Stem Cells (DPSCs), and expanded Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs).

In addition, Mesoblast is developing certain biotherapeutics based on protein factors derived from its proprietary cellular platforms. Mesoblasts lead clinical products are derived from its MPCs, extremely rare cells found around blood vessels in various tissues, and characterized by specific surface markers, which facilitates their extraction and purification by immunoselection. MPCs give rise to all culture-expanded multi-potential fibroblastoid colony forming units (CFU-F) which typically characterize cultured mesenchymal stem cells.

These observations suggest that MPCs are the in vivo precursors of all the mesenchymal-lineage stem cells in the adult. MPCs can differentiate into bone, fat and cartilage. Additionally, these cells release a series of factors which can act on target tissues to induce blood vessel formation, prevent heart muscle death, reduce fibrous scar tissue, improve bone and cartilage growth, and modulate the key elements of the immune system, including monocytes and T cells.

The specific diseases targeted with Mesoblast's lead products are congestive heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory lung diseases and intervertebral disc disease.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Mesoblast News

Mesoblast plots next steps to gain approval of twice rejected Ryoncil
22 September 2023
Mesoblast tanks as FDA issues CRL
4 August 2023
Mesoblast presents latest low back pain data
12 January 2022
New analysis on Mesoblast's rexlemestrocel-L could pave way for approval
7 December 2021
More Mesoblast news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze