Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast (ASX: MSB) is developing biotherapeutics based on its proprietary cell-based technologies.

Cell-based core technologies include its Mesenchymal Precursor Cell (MPC) technology platform, used to develop products derived from bone marrow and adipose tissue sources, its Dental Pulp Stem Cells (DPSCs), and expanded Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs).

In addition, Mesoblast is developing certain biotherapeutics based on protein factors derived from its proprietary cellular platforms. Mesoblasts lead clinical products are derived from its MPCs, extremely rare cells found around blood vessels in various tissues, and characterized by specific surface markers, which facilitates their extraction and purification by immunoselection. MPCs give rise to all culture-expanded multi-potential fibroblastoid colony forming units (CFU-F) which typically characterize cultured mesenchymal stem cells.

These observations suggest that MPCs are the in vivo precursors of all the mesenchymal-lineage stem cells in the adult. MPCs can differentiate into bone, fat and cartilage. Additionally, these cells release a series of factors which can act on target tissues to induce blood vessel formation, prevent heart muscle death, reduce fibrous scar tissue, improve bone and cartilage growth, and modulate the key elements of the immune system, including monocytes and T cells.

The specific diseases targeted with Mesoblast's lead products are congestive heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory lung diseases and intervertebral disc disease.