A US gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot.

In January 2022, Metagenomi announced the completion of an up-sized and oversubscribed $175 million Series B financing.

This brings the total amount of funding for the company to $300 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Metagenomi’s lead in vivo and ex vivo gene editing therapeutic programs through pre-clinical development and into the clinic. This will include expansion of its manufacturing, automation and AI infrastructure, and further development of the company’s differentiated toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems.

Latest Metagenomi News

Metagenomi not panicking despite Moderna ending deal
2 May 2024
Metagenomi latest evidence of encouraging IPO trend
6 February 2024
Latest listing shows it's all systems go for biotech IPOs
25 January 2024
Leadership team appointments at Metagenomi
15 March 2022
