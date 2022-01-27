A US gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot.

In January 2022, Metagenomi announced the completion of an up-sized and oversubscribed $175 million Series B financing.

This brings the total amount of funding for the company to $300 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Metagenomi’s lead in vivo and ex vivo gene editing therapeutic programs through pre-clinical development and into the clinic. This will include expansion of its manufacturing, automation and AI infrastructure, and further development of the company’s differentiated toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems.