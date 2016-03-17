Sunday 24 November 2024

Midatech

Midatech is an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of multiple, high-value, targeted therapies for major diseases with unmet medical need.

The company is commercialising oncology treatment and supportive care products via its US commercial organization, Midatech Pharma US.

In Europe, it is advancing a pipeline of novel clinical and pre-clinical product candidates based on its proprietary drug conjugate and sustained release delivery platforms with a clear focus on the key therapeutic areas of cancer, endocrine disorders such as diabetes and immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases.

Latest Midatech News

Midatech Pharma files regulatory paperwork with SEC for Dara takeover
12 August 2015
Midatech appoints new chairman and chief medical officer
1 May 2014
