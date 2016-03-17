Midatech is an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of multiple, high-value, targeted therapies for major diseases with unmet medical need.

The company is commercialising oncology treatment and supportive care products via its US commercial organization, Midatech Pharma US.

In Europe, it is advancing a pipeline of novel clinical and pre-clinical product candidates based on its proprietary drug conjugate and sustained release delivery platforms with a clear focus on the key therapeutic areas of cancer, endocrine disorders such as diabetes and immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases.