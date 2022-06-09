Mineralys Therapeutics

A private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing best-in-class, novel therapy for the treatment of hypertension.

The USA-based company is driven to bring a targeted approach to the management of hypertension via the development of MLS-101.

This drug, licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, is a highly selective and potent aldosterone synthase inhibitor that is being investigated for the treatment of hypertension.

In June 2022, Mineralys announced the completion of an oversubscribed and up-sized $118 million Series B financing.