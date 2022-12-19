MinervaX is developing a GBS vaccine for maternal immunization, likely to have superior characteristics compared with other GBS vaccine candidates in development. The latter are based on traditional capsular polysaccharide conjugate technology.

By contrast, MinervaX’s jab is a protein-only vaccine based on fusions of highly immunogenic and protective protein domains from selected surface proteins of GBS.

Given the broad distribution of proteins contained in the vaccine on GBS strains globally, it is expected that MinervaX’s vaccine will confer protection against virtually 100% of all GBS isolates.

In December 2022, the company announced a Series B financing of 22 million euros ($24 million) and through a 50 million euros loan from the European Investment Bank. This financing will enable MinervaX to advance the late-stage development of the GBS vaccine candidate in preparation for a Phase III trial.