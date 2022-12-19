Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

minervax-company

MinervaX

A privately-held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel vaccine against group B streptococcus (GBS).

MinervaX is developing a GBS vaccine for maternal immunization, likely to have superior characteristics compared with other GBS vaccine candidates in development. The latter are based on traditional capsular polysaccharide conjugate technology.

By contrast, MinervaX’s jab is a protein-only vaccine based on fusions of highly immunogenic and protective protein domains from selected surface proteins of GBS.

Given the broad distribution of proteins contained in the vaccine on GBS strains globally, it is expected that MinervaX’s vaccine will confer protection against virtually 100% of all GBS isolates.

In December 2022, the company announced a Series B financing of 22 million euros ($24 million) and through a 50 million euros loan from the European Investment Bank. This financing will enable MinervaX to advance the late-stage development of the GBS vaccine candidate in preparation for a Phase III trial.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MinervaX News

MinervaX partners with Wacker to produce vaccine ingredients
17 September 2024
MinervaX raises $57 million to fund late-stage vaccine research
11 October 2023
MinervaX appoints Lidia Oostvogels as CMO
5 January 2023
Strep B vaccine developer raises 72 million euros in Series B and EIB loan
15 December 2022
More MinervaX news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze