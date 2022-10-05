miRecule utilizes personalized genomic patient data to create highly tailored therapeutics treating a variety of diseases, including cancer and muscular dystrophy.

The US company’s proprietary DREAmiRTM genomics-based discovery platform identifies critical RNA targets for drug development. miRecule then creates proprietary RNA therapeutics with improved pharmacology and joins them with antibodies for targeted delivery to disease tissue.

The company's lead candidate, MC-30 for head and neck cancer, replaces the potent tumor suppressor activity of microRNA-30 which is lost in half of head and neck cancer patients.