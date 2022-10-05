Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

mirecule-company

miRecule

A biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation RNA therapeutics.

miRecule utilizes personalized genomic patient data to create highly tailored therapeutics treating a variety of diseases, including cancer and muscular dystrophy.

The US company’s proprietary DREAmiRTM genomics-based discovery platform identifies critical RNA targets for drug development. miRecule then creates proprietary RNA therapeutics with improved pharmacology and joins them with antibodies for targeted delivery to disease tissue.

The company's lead candidate, MC-30 for head and neck cancer, replaces the potent tumor suppressor activity of microRNA-30 which is lost in half of head and neck cancer patients.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest miRecule News

Sanofi in-licenses ARC candidate from miRecule
4 October 2022
More miRecule news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze