Privately-held biotech firm Mirna Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on microRNA-directed oncology therapies.

Mirna’s pipeline has broad therapeutic utility in solid and hematologic cancers, and provides opportunities for partnering and licensing. Mirna filed its first IND in Q1 2013 for its lead candidate, MRX34, and is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial in patients with unresectable primary liver cancer or metastatic cancer with liver involvement.

Based on the advanced stage of Mirna’s miRNA technology, pipeline breadth and IP estate, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the emerging field of miRNA therapeutics and to have a positive impact on the future of cancer patient care.