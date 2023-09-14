Its lead program is for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), which is characterized by uncontrolled growth of fluid-filled cysts and is the most common hereditary kidney disorder, but has limited treatment options. Mironid’s first-in-class small molecule LoAc drug candidates directly target the abnormally high kidney cAMP levels that drive cyst formation.

The company is led by an industry-experienced management team and supported by a strong advisory network and blue-chip investors including Roche Venture Fund, Epidarex Capital, Sofinnova Partners and BioGeneration Ventures. The University of Strathclyde, Scottish Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF) are also investors in Mironid.