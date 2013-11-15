Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

mitokyne-logo

Mitokyne

Mitokyne is a Japan-based biotechnology company focused on mitochondria-related drug discovery and development services.

Mitokyne is a Japan-based biotechnology company focused on mitochondria-related drug discovery and development services.

The company uses an innovative screening platform to identify and develop new drugs that improve mitochondria function and provide treatments for genetic, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders as well as diseases and conditions of aging.

Mitokyne’s scientific founders and advisors include world-renowned leaders in biology and mitochondrial function. Johan Auwerx is the Nestle Chair in Energy Metabolism and a Professor at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne. Andrew Dillin is the Siebel Distinguished Chair of Stem Cell Biology, HHMI Investigator and Professor of Genetic, Genomics and Development at UC Berkeley. Ronald Evans is the March of Dimes Chair in Developmental and Molecular Biology and a Professor and Director in the Gene Expression Laboratory at Salk Institute for Biological Studies. He was awarded the Lasker Award for his work in nuclear hormone receptors. H. Robert Horvitz is a Professor in the Department of Biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research and of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. Professor Horvitz received the Nobel Prize in 2002 for his contributions to mechanisms of cell death.

In 2013 Mitokyne entered into an exclusive five-year collaboration with the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas, focusing on discovering and developing novel drugs that will improve mitochondrial function.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Mitokyne News

Astellas takes up option to buy US mitochondrial drug discovery partner
5 December 2017
Astellas links with Mitokyne on mitochondria-related therapies
7 October 2013
More Mitokyne news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze