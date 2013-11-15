Mitokyne is a Japan-based biotechnology company focused on mitochondria-related drug discovery and development services.

The company uses an innovative screening platform to identify and develop new drugs that improve mitochondria function and provide treatments for genetic, metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders as well as diseases and conditions of aging.

Mitokyne’s scientific founders and advisors include world-renowned leaders in biology and mitochondrial function. Johan Auwerx is the Nestle Chair in Energy Metabolism and a Professor at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne. Andrew Dillin is the Siebel Distinguished Chair of Stem Cell Biology, HHMI Investigator and Professor of Genetic, Genomics and Development at UC Berkeley. Ronald Evans is the March of Dimes Chair in Developmental and Molecular Biology and a Professor and Director in the Gene Expression Laboratory at Salk Institute for Biological Studies. He was awarded the Lasker Award for his work in nuclear hormone receptors. H. Robert Horvitz is a Professor in the Department of Biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research and of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. Professor Horvitz received the Nobel Prize in 2002 for his contributions to mechanisms of cell death.

In 2013 Mitokyne entered into an exclusive five-year collaboration with the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas, focusing on discovering and developing novel drugs that will improve mitochondrial function.