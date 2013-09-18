Italian biotech firm MolMed SpA (Milan: MLM) is a medical biotechnology company focused on research, development and clinical validation of innovative therapies to treat cancer.

Italian biotech firm MolMed SpA (Milan: MLM) is a medical biotechnology company focused on research, development and clinical validation of innovative therapies to treat cancer.

It has two innovative anticancer therapeutics in Phase III clinical trials with first regulatory submissions planned in 2013. NGR-hTNF is a first-in-class vascular targeting agent which targets blood vessels feeding solid tumors.

There is a pivotal Phase III study in malignant pleural mesothelioma ongoing in EU, USA, Canada and Egypt and four ongoing randomized Phase II studies in non-small cell lung cancer, soft tissue sarcomas, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma (as maintenance treatment).

It has Orphan Drug Designation in EU and USA for the treatment of mesothelioma and liver cancer and filing for regulatory approval is expected in 2013 for mesothelioma. TK's target market is high risk acute leukemia patients without matched donors, for which no adequate treatment options are available. It is add-back to bone marrow transplant from partially compatible donor (haplo-HSCT).

It's a unique therapy to enable safe and effective transplants from partially compatible donors for high-risk leukemia patients, Phase III study is ongoing in the EU and USA. It has Orphan Drug Designation in the EU and USA and filing for conditional approval with EU regulatory authorities expected in 2013.