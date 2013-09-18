Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Molmed

MolMed

Italian biotech firm MolMed SpA (Milan: MLM) is a medical biotechnology company focused on research, development and clinical validation of innovative therapies to treat cancer.

Italian biotech firm MolMed SpA (Milan: MLM) is a medical biotechnology company focused on research, development and clinical validation of innovative therapies to treat cancer.

It has two innovative anticancer therapeutics in Phase III clinical trials with first regulatory submissions planned in 2013. NGR-hTNF is a first-in-class vascular targeting agent which targets blood vessels feeding solid tumors.

There is a pivotal Phase III study in malignant pleural mesothelioma ongoing in EU, USA, Canada and Egypt and four ongoing randomized Phase II studies in non-small cell lung cancer, soft tissue sarcomas, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma (as maintenance treatment).

It has Orphan Drug Designation in EU and USA for the treatment of mesothelioma and liver cancer and filing for regulatory approval is expected in 2013 for mesothelioma. TK's target market is high risk acute leukemia patients without matched donors, for which no adequate treatment options are available. It is add-back to bone marrow transplant from partially compatible donor (haplo-HSCT).

It's a unique therapy to enable safe and effective transplants from partially compatible donors for high-risk leukemia patients, Phase III study is ongoing in the EU and USA. It has Orphan Drug Designation in the EU and USA and filing for conditional approval with EU regulatory authorities expected in 2013.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MolMed News

Six new medicines recommended for approval by EMA/CHMP
25 June 2016
MolMed in deal with GlaxoSmithKline to develop production process for a gene therapy
9 August 2011
MolMed and Fondazione Telethon to collaborate on gene therapy for six rare diseases
30 March 2011
BRIEF—EIB Investment Plan supports cancer treatment R&D
18 December 2019
More MolMed news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze