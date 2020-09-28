Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A US biotech company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases such as oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company’s QuEEN (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) platform enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and design highly selective degraders by combining diverse libraries of proprietary MGDs with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning, and computational chemistry capabilities. Monte Rosa is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland.