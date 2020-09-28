Sunday 24 November 2024

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A US biotech company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases such as oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company’s QuEEN (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) platform enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and design highly selective degraders by combining diverse libraries of proprietary MGDs with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning, and computational chemistry capabilities. Monte Rosa is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland.

Monte Rosa soars as it inks global license deal with Novartis
28 October 2024
$100 million more for Monte Rosa's work on molecular glue degraders
17 May 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 20, 2023
22 October 2023
Monte Rosa enters collaboration with Roche
17 October 2023
