Morphic Therapeutic

A biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer.

Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaborations with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

In January 2023, Janssen Pharmaceuticals elected to terminate the research collaboration and option agreement between the two companies. Under the original deal to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics for patients with conditions not adequately addressed by current therapies, Janssen paid Morphic an undisclosed upfront payment and will fund research activities.