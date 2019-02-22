Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer.

Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaborations with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology.

In January 2023, Janssen Pharmaceuticals elected to terminate the research collaboration and option agreement between the two companies. Under the original deal to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics for patients with conditions not adequately addressed by current therapies, Janssen paid Morphic an undisclosed upfront payment and will fund research activities.

Latest Morphic Therapeutic News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 12, 2024
14 July 2024
Lilly gobbles up gastro company Morphic for $3.2 billion
8 July 2024
Positive top-line results for orally administered MORF-057 in UC
26 April 2023
Morphic reveals that Janssen has terminated agreement
23 January 2023
