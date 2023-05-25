Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

morphogensis-large-1-

Morphogenesis

A Phase II/III clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel personalized cancer vaccines and tumor microenvironment modulators to overcome resistance to current immunotherapies.

The USA-based company’s lead personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-Hu2.0, is designed to prime the activation of the immune system to target and attack tumor cells by making them look like bacteria.

As of Q2 2023, Morphogenesis is preparing to initiate a single Phase II/III registration trial as an adjunct to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

The company’s follow-on personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-Hu3.0, is being developed as an intravenously delivered proprietary construct of emm55 mRNA targeting CD22 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies like DLBCL. Additionally, the company is developing bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by targeting the delta receptor on MDSCs.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Morphogenesis News

Are GLP-1s finding the right balance in obesity?
8 March 2024
With rare reverse merger, Florida firm sidesteps into limelight
24 May 2023
More Morphogenesis news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze