A Phase II/III clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel personalized cancer vaccines and tumor microenvironment modulators to overcome resistance to current immunotherapies.

The USA-based company’s lead personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-Hu2.0, is designed to prime the activation of the immune system to target and attack tumor cells by making them look like bacteria.

As of Q2 2023, Morphogenesis is preparing to initiate a single Phase II/III registration trial as an adjunct to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

The company’s follow-on personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-Hu3.0, is being developed as an intravenously delivered proprietary construct of emm55 mRNA targeting CD22 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies like DLBCL. Additionally, the company is developing bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by targeting the delta receptor on MDSCs.