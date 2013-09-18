A German, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic and research applications in the areas of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Morphosys facilitates research and development activities by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

In February 2024, the company announced that it was entering into a Business Combination Agreement with Novartis, which will see Novartis obtain exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize pelabresib, an investigational BET inhibitor, and tulmimetostat, an investigational next-generation dual inhibitor of EZH2 and EZH1, across all indications.