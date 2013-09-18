Sunday 24 November 2024

MorphoSys

A German, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic and research applications in the areas of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Morphosys facilitates research and development activities by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

In February 2024, the company announced that it was entering into a Business Combination Agreement with Novartis, which will see Novartis obtain exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize pelabresib, an investigational BET inhibitor, and tulmimetostat, an investigational next-generation dual inhibitor of EZH2 and EZH1, across all indications.

Latest MorphoSys News

Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Vyriad collaborates with Novartis on in vivo CAR-T cell therapies
21 November 2024
Novartis extends radiopharma lead with new collab
19 November 2024
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


