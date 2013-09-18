Morphosys facilitates research and development activities by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
In February 2024, the company announced that it was entering into a Business Combination Agreement with Novartis, which will see Novartis obtain exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize pelabresib, an investigational BET inhibitor, and tulmimetostat, an investigational next-generation dual inhibitor of EZH2 and EZH1, across all indications.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze