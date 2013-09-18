Sunday 24 November 2024

Mylan is a global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania

Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) is a global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania.

In 2007, Mylan acquired a controlling interest in India-based Matrix Laboratories Limited, a top producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for generic drugs, and the generics business of Germany-based Merck KGaA. Through these acquisitions, Mylan has grown from the third largest generic and pharmaceuticals company in the USA to the second largest generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company in the world. Mylan now has approximately 22,000 employees, more than 1,000 separate products, and serves customers in more than 150 countries and territories. Mylan has a global manufacturing output of more than 45 billion doses.

Mylan discontinued private-label manufacturing in 1980 and instead chose to market their products under their own "Mylan-labeled" brand. Their first Mylan-invented product, Maxzide, received approval for treating hypertension in 1984, and was the first new drug to be patented by a manufacturer of generic drugs. By 1995, Mylan had become the most dispensed line of pharmaceuticals in America, according to the December 2004 IMS National Prescription Audit. Sales of Mylan's generic drugs exceeded $1 billion in 2002, and in 2004 Mylan was added to the S&P 500.

In 2011, the company launched a generic version of famciclovir.

Latest Mylan Laboratories News

Gilead signs royalty-free licensing deal to increase access to lenacapavir
2 October 2024
EC revokes centralized authorizations of Tecfidera generics
19 December 2023
FTC files amicus brief outlining harm caused by improper Orange Book listings
21 November 2023
Novartis to appeal US Entresto patent decision
8 July 2023
