Mymetics Corp (OTC BB: MYMX) is a US registered biotechnology company with its main office in Switzerland. Mymetics’ vision is to become the market leader in the development of new generation mucosal and virosomes based vaccines.

The company is focused on developing these innovative preventative vaccines using two key scientific approaches: Virosomes as an effective adjuvant and a vaccine delivery method, and innovative antigen design by generating mucosal antibodies.

It announced in January that it will collaborate with Astellas’ company RSV Corp (RSVC) on virosome vaccine technology for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).