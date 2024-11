A German biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and D (HDV) infections.

The company’s lead compound Hepcludex (bulevirtide), formerly known as Myrcludex B, is a first-in-class entry inhibitor for treatment of chronic HBV and HDV.

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Hepcludex in August 2020.