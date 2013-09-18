Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, France, Spain, and Germany. Nanobiotix has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 20 umbrella patents associated with three nanotechnology platforms with applications in oncology, bioavailability & biodistribution, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate, NBTXR3, which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify.

