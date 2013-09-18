Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

nanobiotix_big-1

Nanobiotix

A late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering physics-based therapeutic approaches to treatments.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, France, Spain, and Germany. Nanobiotix has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 20 umbrella patents associated with three nanotechnology platforms with applications in oncology, bioavailability & biodistribution, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate, NBTXR3, which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify.

.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nanobiotix News

Nanobiotix inks deal with Janssen on radioenhancer NBTXR3
10 July 2023
Nanotech could help make gene therapies better, safer
26 January 2021
Nanobiotix announces new organizational structure
1 July 2019
New Nanobiotix subsidiary to use 'nanoprimer' tech
28 May 2019
More Nanobiotix news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze