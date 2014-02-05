Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

NantBioScience

NantBioScience is a US based biopharmaceutical company, a subsidiary of privately-held NantWorks.

NantBioScience is a US based biopharmaceutical company, a subsidiary of privately-held NantWorks.

NantBioScience’s objective is to innovate drug development by testing molecularly targeted drugs based on the molecular profile of a cancer patient’s tumor.

NantBioScience has a broad R&D program to discover new compounds that are specifically targeted at tumor signaling pathways in patients with specific genetic mutations. The company’s pipeline also contains novel potent multi-kinase inhibitors, currently under investigation for a variety of indications and molecular profiles.

In January 2014 it was announced that NantBioScience had entered into a collaboration with biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to advance research programs to benefit cancer patients in need of new therapeutic solutions.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest NantBioScience News

Epigenetic drugs witness 375% growth in Series A venture financing
10 October 2024
Time-wasting case goes Bristol Myers' way, more litigation to come
3 March 2023
FDA pulls authorization of Istodax in PTCL indication
7 May 2022
Dr Reddy's gains FDA nod for generic Revlimid
22 October 2021
More NantBioScience news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze