NantBioScience is a US based biopharmaceutical company, a subsidiary of privately-held NantWorks.

NantBioScience’s objective is to innovate drug development by testing molecularly targeted drugs based on the molecular profile of a cancer patient’s tumor.

NantBioScience has a broad R&D program to discover new compounds that are specifically targeted at tumor signaling pathways in patients with specific genetic mutations. The company’s pipeline also contains novel potent multi-kinase inhibitors, currently under investigation for a variety of indications and molecular profiles.

In January 2014 it was announced that NantBioScience had entered into a collaboration with biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) to advance research programs to benefit cancer patients in need of new therapeutic solutions.