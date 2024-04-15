Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

nectero-medical-company

Nectero Medical

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies to treat aneurysmal disease.

In April 2024, Nectoro announced the closing of a $96 million Series D financing round. Proceeds will be utilized to accelerate the execution of the Phase II/III (stAAAble) trial and to support the submission of an NDA with the US FDA for the Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (EAST) System.

The Nectero EAST System is a single-use, endovascular system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nectero Medical News

Nectero Medical raises $96 million in series D financing
12 April 2024
More Nectero Medical news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze