Nectero Medical

In April 2024, Nectoro announced the closing of a $96 million Series D financing round. Proceeds will be utilized to accelerate the execution of the Phase II/III (stAAAble) trial and to support the submission of an NDA with the US FDA for the Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (EAST) System.

The Nectero EAST System is a single-use, endovascular system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).