US biotech firm Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to improve the benefits of drugs for patients.

Nektar's product pipeline consists of drug candidates across a number of therapeutic areas, including oncology, pain, anti-infectives, anti-viral and immunology. Nektar's research and development activities involve small molecule drugs, peptides and other potential biologic drug candidates.

Its drug candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, half-life, bioavailability, metabolism or distribution of drugs and improve the overall benefits and use of a drug for the patient.

Through partnerships with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, Nektar has enabled products in a number of therapeutic areas that are used by medical professionals and patients across the globe.