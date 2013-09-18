Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar's product pipeline consists of drug candidates across a number of therapeutic areas, including oncology, pain, anti-infectives, anti-viral and immunology. Nektar's research and development activities involve small molecule drugs, peptides and other potential biologic drug candidates.
Its drug candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, half-life, bioavailability, metabolism or distribution of drugs and improve the overall benefits and use of a drug for the patient.
Through partnerships with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, Nektar has enabled products in a number of therapeutic areas that are used by medical professionals and patients across the globe.
